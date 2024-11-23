US FDA Panel Gives Nod To Neurex' Corlopam

US firm Neurex Corp's Corlopam (fenoldopam) has received a Food and DrugAdministration advisory committee recommendation for approval as an intravenous therapy for the short-term treatment of hypertension when oral therapy is not feasible or possible, including use in patients who are undergoing surgery or who, for other reasons, cannot take oral medication. Also recommended for approval was the treatment of severe or malignant hypertension.
The panel's decision is said to be based on a review of data in over 1,000 patients, including three studies conducted by Neurex following the licensing of fenoldopam - a potent dopamine (D1) receptor antagonist - from SmithKline Beecham in 1994. These demonstrated that treatment with Corlopam resulted in predictable and prompt reduction in blood pressure for patients who need acute intervention in the hospital setting.
Most panel members said additional studies were needed to determine the effects on patients who might use both Corlopam and beta blockers; they also suggested a simple label warning about using beta blockers. Analysts expect sales of the drug will exceed $40 million by 2000. It is already approved in Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. Despite the recommendation, Neurex' share price fell 15.3% to $2.625.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze