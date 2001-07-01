US FDA professional Rx drug labels redesign "must consider the consumer"

Public Citizen's Health Research Group has presented its comments on theUS Food and Drug Administration's proposed rule to revise the format and content of professional product labeling, or package inserts, for new and recently-approved prescription drugs (Marketletters passim).
In general, the HRG says, it strongly supports the proosal, noting that for years, these labels have been difficult to read, often obscuring important information, and particularly risk information, in "a sea of black ink." However, it adds, professional labeling also needs to be improved because patients "are starved for accurate information on prescription drugs." In 1981, the drug industry, the Congress and trade groups representing pharmacists and physicians "succeeded in killing the Patient Package Insert Program," it says and, as a result, there is no consistent source of information for patients.
The FDA's Medguide program would apply to particular drugs only, it says, "if the industries do not thwart this initiative as well," while studies provided by the industry voluntarily have been shown in FDA and Public Citizen studies to lack essential safety information. Therefore, says the HRG, it is critical that the FDA consider the consumer in designing and drafting professional labeling. Many patients request the labeling from pharmacists, and more should, so it is crucial that the labeling's language is comprehensible to them.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze