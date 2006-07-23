Friday 22 November 2024

US FDA requests more data on new formulation of MedImmune's FluMist

23 July 2006

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter for MedImmune's supplemental biologics license application related to the new formulation of FluMist (influenza virus vaccine live, intranasal) for the current approved indication. With the sBLA, MedImmune is seeking approval to use refrigerator-stable CAIV-T (cold adapted influenza vaccine, trivalent) in preventing influenza in healthy individuals five to 49 years of age and the agency is requesting clarification and additional information relating to data previously submitted. MedImmune plans to submit a separate sBLA, including Phase III data in 8,500 children between six months and 59 months of age, within the next few weeks, requesting an expanded label for the agent. The firm says it is on track with plans to launch the improved formulation of its intranasal influenza vaccine with an expanded indication down to one year of age in time for the 2007-2008 influenza season.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze