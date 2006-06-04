US FDA's reputation under assault, as public sees it is influenced by politics

The majority of US adults think that the Food and Drug Administration's most important function is to ensure the safety and efficacy of new prescription drugs, according to the findings of a new Wall Street Journal/Harris Interactive Health-Care poll. This included 2,371 US adults and was conducted between May 12 and 16.

However, over the past two years, the public has become increasingly skeptical about the agency's ability to meet that mission, with seven in 10 adults giving the FDA a negative rating. A vast majority of adults are concerned about the agency's ability to make independent decisions that will ensure public access to safe and effective drugs. In addition, large majorities - across party lines - say the FDA's decisions are influenced by politics rather than medical science. All of this suggests the agency is facing an uphill battle in the court of public opinion, the research conscludes.

According to the poll, most adults say they are concerned about the FDA's ability to make independent decisions that will ensure that patients have access to safe and effective medicines (80%), and its ability to effectively communicate safety concerns about prescription drugs to doctors and the public (76%).