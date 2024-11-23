Saturday 23 November 2024

US FDA Slammed Over Blood Products Regulation

4 August 1996

The US Food and Drug Administration has failed to regulate the blood products industry effectively, according to a Congressional report adopted unanimously by the House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight. Despite some reforms, it says, the agency is not doing enough to protect Americans from tainted blood.

The report says the FDA does not move fast enough on product safety innovations, and 15 years after AIDS has emerged as a major world health problem, it has not yet developed an effective recall system.

The report recommends that a fund be set up for those who in future "suffer adverse consequences" from tainted blood- and plasma-based products, but does not deal with compensation for the 10,000 or so hemophiliacs and others who contracted HIV from blood-clotting drugs in the 1980s. The government should deal with the 300,000 people who do not realize they became infected with hepatitis C before screening tests became available in 1989, it adds. Both doctors and patients are ill-informed about the potential risks of blood products and alternatives to their use, says the report.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze