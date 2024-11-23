US FDA Targets Consumers For Medication Guide Plan

The US Food and Drug Administration is conduct a survey of consumers to discover the quantity and quality of information which they receive about prescribed medications. To this end, the agency has contracted with the Market Facts company to discover how much and what kind of information, both written and oral, that consumers receive.
The survey is being conducted as part of the FDA's medication guide proposal. It will evaluate whether the requirements of the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990, which says consumers covered by Medicaid should receive counseling from their pharmacists, have improved standards of information. Similar surveys were conducted in 1982, 1984 and 1992, says the Pink Sheet, noting that the 1992 study is now being prepared for publication as a peer-reviewed journal article.
The proposed rule would require prescription drug producers and/or distributors to prepare patient labeling and dispensers to provide labeling "to each patient or agent of the patient receiving a newly-prescribed, covered product, and to any patient or agent who requests patient labeling when receiving a refill." The agency has been dissuaded from requiring automatic provision of patent labeling with refills because this would place "a relatively large economic burden" on pharmacists, and has estimated that the patient labeling requirement would mean associated costs close to the $100 million threshold that defines a significant regulatory action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze