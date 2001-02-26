US FDA "to approve unethical study"

Public Citizen's Health Research Group, the US consumer advocacy group,has vowed to pledged to halt a clinical trial which it says the Food and Drug Administration is about to approve involving Discovery Labs' Surfaxin (lucinactant) in the treatment of pediatric respiratory distress syndrome.
While the trial, which is due to take place in four Latin American countries, will involve giving Surfaxin to premature infants with RDS, a control group of 325 infants with the disease will receive a placebo. The HRG has written to US Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson, stating that this use of placebo is highly unethical, and pointing out that such a trial would not be allowed to take place in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze