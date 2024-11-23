US FDA TO REVIEW OTC LABELING

The US Food and Drug Administration is to look at ways of simplifying over-the-counter medicines labeling in a forthcoming labeling proposal, according to William Gilbertson, director of the agency's Office of OTC Drug Evaluation Monograph Review Staff.

He told the recent Drug Information Association annual meeting that the FDA is concerned about the technicality of labeling terms, label print size and the length of combination product labeling. The proposal, Mr Gilbertson told delegates, is likely to include a standardized OTC labeling format modeled after the Nutrition Facts box required for food and dietary supplements.

According to the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers' Association newsletter, Dr Gilbertson also said that: