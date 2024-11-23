US FDA To View Drug Promotion On The Internet

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced that it will hold a meeting on October 16-17 to discuss promotion of regulated medical products on the Internet.
The FDA comments that many companies have placed on their website information, intended for stockholders or potential stockholders, which often contains information about products or uses under investigation. In some cases, it points out, "it is difficult for the Internet user to distinguish whether the presentation of this information is intended for economic or promotional purposes."
The FDA asks: "to what extent should information about investigational products or investigational uses be presented on a sponsoring company's website? Is there a way to distinguish between the presentation of this information for economic, educational or promotional purposes?" While information about investigational products and uses can be useful in the context of scientific exchange, regulation would depend on the definition of the purpose of the communication, it says.
