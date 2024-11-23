US First-Half 1996 Health Sector Lobbying Spend

At least $400 million was spent in first-half 1996 in trying to influence the US federal government, reports an Associated Press analysis of the first disclosures under a new lobbying act.

While the figure is the most comprehensive yet of the amount special interests spend, experts feel it is conservative as it ignores money spent on grass-roots lobbying and because the first half of 1996 was a quieter than usual period for lobbyists.

Some of the largest spenders were health care-related, including: American Medical Association, $8.5 million; Chemical Manufacturers Association, $4.5 million; Pfizer, $4.2 million; Health Insurance Association of America, $3.3 million; Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $2.5 million; Glaxo Wellcome, $2.1 million; Merck & Co, $1.9 million; American Hospital Association, $1.8 million; American Insurance Association, $1.7 million; Aetna, $1.3 million; and Prudential, $1.3 million.