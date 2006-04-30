Friday 22 November 2024

US FTC report shows brand-name drug firms pay generics makers to stay off market

30 April 2006

For the first time since the US Federal Trade Commission's investigations into pharmaceutical patent settlements became public and based on the information available to the Commission, and for the first time since 1999, drug companies have entered into settlement agreements that included both compensation to the generic company and some form of restriction on the generic's ability to market its product. This information was noted in a summary of agreements filed with the FTC in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2005, by generic and branded drug manufacturers. The report, issued by the FTC's Bureau of Competition, was based on filings with the FTC and the Department of Justice that were required under the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003.

The summary provided information regarding the 20 agreements that were filed with the FTC in FY 2005, involving 16 different products. It also compares FY 2005 data with those received in FY 2004 and with findings of the Commission's 2002 study entitled Generic Drug Entry Prior to Patent Expiration. Among the information contained in the report was the fact that agreements restricting the marketing of generics are resuming.

Based on the information reported in the Commission's 2002 study and on settlements disclosed between 1999 and 2004, no patent settlements included both compensation to the generic firm and a restriction on its ability to market its product. In contrast, three settlements submitted in FY 2005 included those terms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze