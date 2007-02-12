US government issues tort protection for bird flu vacc

The US federal government has awarded drugmakers immunity from product-liability law suits for vaccines or drugs developed in connection with a possible avian influenza pandemic. The action was taken via a 2005 law, which allows the Department of Health and Human Services to grant vaccine manufacturers indemnity in the event of a public health risk.
A spokesman for the DHHS told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was a precautionary step and "allows us to remove the remaining barrier to building up our domestic capacity to manufacturers of vaccines in a flu pandemic."
Trial lawyers bitterly opposed the measure, which was attached to a defense appropriations bill, describing it as a "giveaway" to drugmakers. However, concerns over possible delays to the development and distribution of drugs and vaccines for use in a pandemic or a bioterrorism incident won the day.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze