US Health Care Still Bullish But Shakeout For Biotech

The bull market for the US health care industry will continue in 1995, except for small biotechnology companies which may undergo a merger-and-acquisition shakeout, according to Hambrecht & Quist analysts speaking at their 13th annual life sciences investment seminar last week in the USA.
This will be a good year for those investing in health services, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and large biotechnology stocks, they said, partly because the Republican Congressional majority is less likely to regulate the health care industry than the controlling Democrats.
The shift in politics has been profound, according to Larry Smith, managing director for life sciences research at H&Q, who noted the move from an anti-industry government, with people like John Dingell and Henry Waxman who firmly believed the American health care system was gouging the public, to the pro-industry outlook.
