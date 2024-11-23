US health"Exploited For Political Gain"

One reason why US lawmakers on either side of the political spectrum cannot make any changes to the health care system is that both sides exploit health care for political gain, say policy analysts. While the trillion-dollar health care industry does affect economic life throughout the country, the debate over health care has turned into one about the free market vs government intervention, states' rights vs a centralized government and the rights of the individual vs the collective social conscience.
There are fundamental philosophical differences underlying a general vision of the direction in which one wants to go, said conservative Heritage Foundation analyst Robert Moffitt; even small changes involve billions of dollars and can tilt policy toward the free market or government regulation. Even incrementalism is controversial, said ex-Clinton aide Judith Feder, now with Georgetown University, as it affects how insurers operate and what patients pay; ie the stall in the passage of the Kassebaum-Kennedy bill (see story this page). And, said Tom Scully, a former Bush White House official who is now head of a major for-profit hospital trade group, one technical change to Medicare such as formula-driven overpayment for outpatient care costs $32 million, or seven times all the cuts in the farm bill.
Health reform A"Quasi-Religious Experience" Uwe Reinhart of Princeton University said that as some 12 million jobs are dependent on health care, "it makes people in general nervous." He dubbed health reform a "quasi-religious experience."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze