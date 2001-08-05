US health plans sue Aventis and Andrx

A group of US Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance plans have broughta lawsuit against Aventis and Andrx, claiming that these manufacturers conspired to keep Cartia TX, Andrx' generic version of Aventis' hypertension and angina drug Cardizem (diltiazem), off the market and unavailable to their customers and members.
The suit, which the plaintiffs describe as "multimillion," has been launched by the Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans of Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota, plus Excellus Health Plan, which represents three of the Blues' plans operating in New York. In May, the Attorneys General of 16 US states introduced a similar lawsuit against the companies in the US District Court in Detroit, Michigan, claiming $100 million in restitution in addiion to civil damages and penalties on behalf of the 16 states' consumers (Marketletter May 21).
Praise for Michigan AG
