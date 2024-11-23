US Health Reform Rows "Preview Presidential Race"

Health Reform Rows "Preview Presidential Race"

The fight over the medical savings account provision in the US health insurance reform bill is being seen as a preview of the upcoming presidential campaign, and the issues involved are turning into a major presidential campaign confrontation.

Some Republicans say that if President Clinton makes good his promise to veto any bill with MSAs (Marketletter April 15), he will take the blame for losing the basic portable-insurance bill; the President has since told a news conference that the bill should be passed "unadorned, simple, strong and good." The Democrats feel Senator Bob Dole will take the blame for a veto, and will eventually realize that the MSA provision is a political liability since it is supported by officers of Golden Rule Insurance, who have contributed heavily to GOP causes. Critics of the MSA plan note that individuals cannot do much to reduce their health care spending, since most decisions are really made by doctors.