US Health Secretary Leavitt reports progress on Medicare Rx benefit plan

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt this month released a one-month progress report on the Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit that takes a hard look at what is working and what needs to improve. The report details action steps the Department of HHS and health plans are taking, such as extending transition coverage for a beneficiary's current drugs to 90 days and reducing call wait times. The report also includes new estimates showing the costs of the Medicare drug benefit are significantly less than expected.
"While the new prescription drug benefit has worked for the vast majority of participants, the first trip to the pharmacy has been frustrating for some, particularly for certain people with Medicare and Medicaid. We make no excuses. These are our problems to solve and this report shows that we are making progress," Secretary Leavitt said.
"We are working around the clock to help everyone use their coverage," said Mark McClellan, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, adding: "as we improve our data exchanges with plans, provide new support for pharmacists, work with states and help beneficiaries who call 1-800-MEDICARE resolve any problems, many more beneficiaries are using their new coverage every day."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze