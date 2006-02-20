US Health Secretary Leavitt reports progress on Medicare Rx benefit plan

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt this month released a one-month progress report on the Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit that takes a hard look at what is working and what needs to improve. The report details action steps the Department of HHS and health plans are taking, such as extending transition coverage for a beneficiary's current drugs to 90 days and reducing call wait times. The report also includes new estimates showing the costs of the Medicare drug benefit are significantly less than expected.

"While the new prescription drug benefit has worked for the vast majority of participants, the first trip to the pharmacy has been frustrating for some, particularly for certain people with Medicare and Medicaid. We make no excuses. These are our problems to solve and this report shows that we are making progress," Secretary Leavitt said.

"We are working around the clock to help everyone use their coverage," said Mark McClellan, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, adding: "as we improve our data exchanges with plans, provide new support for pharmacists, work with states and help beneficiaries who call 1-800-MEDICARE resolve any problems, many more beneficiaries are using their new coverage every day."