US HHS Sec details Pres Bush's 2008 budget request of $700B for the Dept

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt has released details of President George W Bush's fiscal 2008 budget request to Congress for his Department. This proposes total outlays of nearly $700.0 billion for HHS, an increase of more than $28.0 billion from 2007. It includes $67.6 billion in discretionary program spending, which is an increase of $95.0 million over the FY 2007 full -year continuing resolution.

"For the past six years, this Administration has worked to make America a healthier, safer and more compassionate nation," Secretary Leavitt said, noting that "more than 39 million people with Medicare now have prescription drug coverage; our nation has been mobilized to prepare for potential pandemic flu; standards are being put in place to make health information technology interoperable; and we are bringing cost and quality transparency to the American health care system."

The HHS budget proposal reflects fiscally responsible steps to reform and modernize the Medicare program, according to an HHS statement. Funding for Medicare benefits, which will help 44.6 million Americans, is expected to be nearly $454.0 billion in FY 2008.