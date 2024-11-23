US HOUSE PANEL OKS BIOTECH AMENDMENT

The intellectual property subcommittee of the US House Judiciary Committee has unanimously adopted an amendment to the proposed biotechnology process patent bill (HR 4307) which replaces the world "product" with "composition of matter" throughout the legislation.

The amendment, which was drawn up with the assistance of a number of companies including Genentech and Genzyme and which has the backing of the Biotechnology Industry Organization, was proposed to address concerns about the wording expressed by the computer industry. The subcommittee says that while the amendment will narrow the scope of the legislation, it will not revert back to predecessor bills and make it applicable to the biotechnology industry only.