US HOUSE PANEL OKS BIOTECH AMENDMENT

The intellectual property subcommittee of the US House Judiciary Committee has unanimously adopted an amendment to the proposed biotechnology process patent bill (HR 4307) which replaces the world "product" with "composition of matter" throughout the legislation.
The amendment, which was drawn up with the assistance of a number of companies including Genentech and Genzyme and which has the backing of the Biotechnology Industry Organization, was proposed to address concerns about the wording expressed by the computer industry. The subcommittee says that while the amendment will narrow the scope of the legislation, it will not revert back to predecessor bills and make it applicable to the biotechnology industry only.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze