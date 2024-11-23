US Immunodiagnostics, Generics Markets

Sales of generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the USA will double from a value of $2.84 billion in 1993 to reach $5.89 billion in the year 2000, growing at an average annual compound rate of 11%, according to a new study published by Frost & Sullivan.

Generic cardiovascular treatments' share of the market will decline from 27% to 24% over the period, although their revenues will continue to grow well, says the study, and the share taken by central nervous system drugs will be down from 24% to 21%. In contrast, generic gastrointestinals' market share will grow quickly, rising from 8% in 1993 to 17% by 1995, and will remain at this level by 2000.

Another new F&S study looks at the US market for immunodiagnostic products, which it expects to grow from a value of $1.3 billion in 1993 to $2 billion by 2000, rising by an average compound rate of 6% a year. The share of the market taken by medical condition testing including tumor markers will rise from 37.5% to 43% during the period, while the share taken by infectious disease testing will drop to 25% from 29.5%. Therapeutic drug monitoring's share of the market will fall from 17% to 14% and that relating to drugs of abuse will rise from 16% to 17%.