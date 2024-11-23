US Industry/Govt Health Plan Initiative

The US Department of Health and Human Services' Agency for Health CarePolicy and Research and the Health Insurance Association of America have set up a service to help consumers decide on the right health care insurance plan. The scheme, Choosing and Using a Health Plan, gives information in print and on the Internet which "provides clear, concise information that will enable consumers to choose the coverage that is best for their needs," says Bill Gradison, president of the HIAA.

The guide has been developed for consumers who have a choice of health plans, and those who are already in a plan. It stresses the importance of knowing the basics when choosing and using a plan, including the services offered, choice of providers, location, costs and quality. For those already in a plan, it helps consumers learn how to obtain care, how to understand the plan's hospitalization rules, and steps to take if they are unsatisfied with their care. Consumers are encouraged to stay informed about their policy, to take charge and keep track of their health care.

5,000 free copies of the guide are available from the HIAA and 50 from the AHCPR. It can be accessed on the AHCPR Web site by using a Web browser, specifying http://www.ahcpr.gov/ and clicking on "consumer health." It is also available through InstantFAX, the AHCPR's fax-on-demand system. A Spanish-language version will be available later this year.