US ITC to review BN vs Acambis vacc dispute

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic AS says that the US International Trade Commission is to review the administrative law judge's initial determination in a dispute between the firm and UK-based vaccine maker Acambis. The company added that it is seeking a reversal on the ruling that its patents were unenforcable.
The Danish group explained that, in its opinion, the September verdict (Marketletter September 18), which concluded that although Acambis' smallpox vaccine MVA3000 infringes on its own Modified Vaccinia Ankara technology patents, that these patents were invalid, was "inconsistent and legally and factually erroneous."
Bavarian Nordic's president, Peter Wulff, said: "our patents are valid as granted by the United States Patent and Trademark office," adding that the company was confident that this position would be confirmed by either the ITC or via an appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal, should such a move become necessary.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze