US labor union targets drugmakers on-line

Working America, a labor union affiliate of the USA's AFL-CIO, has launched a public web site that allows readers to write about problems they have experienced with health care services, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Health Care Hustle, the web site's name, is designed to encourage union and non-union members to vent their anger against the "interest group" they hold most responsible for the problems of health care in the USA. The drug industry is among the sectors targeted by this initiative: if sufficient numbers of complaints are received, this will form the basis for an AFL-CIO campaign against drugmakers, Working America said. The web site can be found at: www.workingamerica.org/healthcarehustle.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze