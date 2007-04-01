US labor union targets drugmakers on-line

Working America, a labor union affiliate of the USA's AFL-CIO, has launched a public web site that allows readers to write about problems they have experienced with health care services, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Health Care Hustle, the web site's name, is designed to encourage union and non-union members to vent their anger against the "interest group" they hold most responsible for the problems of health care in the USA. The drug industry is among the sectors targeted by this initiative: if sufficient numbers of complaints are received, this will form the basis for an AFL-CIO campaign against drugmakers, Working America said. The web site can be found at: www.workingamerica.org/healthcarehustle.