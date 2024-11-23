Saturday 23 November 2024

US MAbs Market "Set To Grow Explosively"

7 November 1994

The US market for monoclonal antibody products will grow from a value of $437 million in 1993 to more than $3.5 billion by the year 2000, representing a compound annual growth rate of 34%, according to a new report from Frost & Sullivan.

Cancer imaging agents are forecast to show particularly strong growth over the period, rising from a value of under $40 million or less than 1% of the market in 1993 to account for 30% of the market by 2000. Notable growth is also forecast for sepsis drugs, which the study expects will arrive on the market in 1997 and to account for 15% of the market by 2000.

The biggest segments of the US MAbs market at present are home pregnancy testing and research reagents, both of which had sales over $100 million last year. However, these two sectors are both forecast to decline towards 2000, with home pregnancy tests dropping from 45% of the market to 10%, and research reagents falling from 25% of the total to 8% by the turn of the century. Professional pregnancy testing is the only sector of the market which has been showing annual growth of under 10%, hit by the growth of home testing kits.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze