US managed care markets strategy and structure

The vast majority of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operating in the US today are ill-prepared to justify the product value claims they make to managed care organizations with sound pharmacoeconomic data, according to a new report, Managed Markets 2007: Pharmaceutical Reimbursement Strategy, Organizational Structure and Medicare Part D, from pharmaceutical business intelligence group Cutting Edge Information.
The report says that "most mid-size and small pharmas and biotechs lack the managed markets marketing resources to drive their clinical development organizations to incorporate pharmacoeconomic (PE) end points into Phase III clinical trials. Many managed markets departments - even those at some multi-billion-dollar global drug companies - have as many as 50 to 75 managed market account managers and support staff, yet they have only one or two marketers."
Other key findings from the report, which is available on-line at: www.pharmamanagedmarkets.com, include:
