US Medicare chief McClellan outlines steps to resolve problems with Part D

While outlining the various steps Medicare is taking to correct problems that arose with start of the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits, and the steps that the agency is taking to ensure the smooth running of the plan, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mark McClellan said that the program is confusing for many of the beneficiaries and that simplification is a top priority.
The admission came after prodding from Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat, Oregon), who suggested that the program be made more senior-friendly by creating several standard coverage packages from which seniors could choose, rather than the multiplicity of plans now available, each with its own list of covered drugs. At first, Mr McClellan said that seniors could be helped in making their choices by volunteers, but then he agreed that the program needed to be simplified.
The CMS is committed to making sure that every person with Medicare gets the medications he/she needs, he told a hearing of the Senate Special Committee on Aging convened to look into the program's problems since it was begun on January 1. It is also possible that the deadline for enrollment may be extended past the May 15 timeline, he said. After that date, seniors who do not enroll will have to pay higher monthly premiums. The Bush administration is opposed to the extension, but the program critics feel many seniors need the extra time to determine which of the program's options best suits them. Mr McClellan's statement is the first time any one in the administration has said that the program might need some adjustment.
