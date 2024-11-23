US Methamphetamine Retail Education

The US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association is coordinating an education campaign to help retailers understand and comply with the Comprehensive Methamphetamine Control Act of 1996, which imposes strict penalties on the product's manufacture, distribution and trafficking, and revokes a rule on pseudoephedrine issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration on August 7 this year.

Also taking part are the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the Food Marketing Institute, the International Mass Retail Association and the National Association of Convenience Stores, as well as organizations representing wholesalers, distributors and pharmacies.