US OTC Guide In Reader's Digest

The US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association has funded the publication of an eight-page pull-out supplement to be included in the November issue of Reader's Digest, entitled Know What You're Taking.
The supplement is, according to the NDMA, a home study course on the proper use of nonprescription, over-the-counter medicines, aimed at helping the public use OTc medicines safely and responsibly. The guide will focus on women and families, emphasizing the importance of reading the labels. Other topics dealt with include how to check the product for signs of tampering, safe storage of OTC medicines, how to avoid drug interactions, dosing instructions for children and the need for extra care when pregnant or nursing. The guide will also describe the prescription to OTC product switch process.
The supplement will also appear in a number of other magazines such as New Choices and American Health, and a Spanish-language version is being distributed with the Reader's Digest Hispanic edition, Selecciones. Overall, the NDMA estimates that the guide will be seen by 54 million Americans.
