US parallel drug trade plan "based on old data"

Legislation proposed by the US Congress to legalize the parallel trade of prescription drugs, mostly from Canada, is based on "old data" about safety from counterfeit or substandard sources, according to a drug industry spokesman.
At a media briefing in Washington DC, Billy Tauzin, chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), claimed that the campaign to support loosening import restrictions relies on four- or five-year old data. Mr Tauzin added that, even if the Food and Drug Administration were to be adequately funded to police imports, the safety of imported products could not be guaranteed. He said: "the only thing working for us is the closed regulatory system. If you take away custody, you lose control."
PDUFA amendment concern for PhRMA
