US pharma gave more than $8B to philantropic causes in 2005

A survey by the US Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) shows that, for 2005, its members contributed more than $8.0 billion in cash and products to philantropic causes. The trade association has not previously carried out such a poll, although the Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (which includes PhRMA as a member) did publish similar findings based on worldwide figures earlier in the year (Marketletter March 13). The IFPMA figures were restricted to aid to developing countries and excluded difficult-to-measure items, arriving at a total of $4.38 billion.

PhRMA chief executive Billy Tauzin said: "PhRMA members play an important role in efforts to fight disease and improve public health, from cholesterol to cancer. Less well known, however, are the many humanitarian programs that companies have sponsored across America and throughout the world. Donations to help victims of last year's Gulf [of Mexico] coast hurricanes alone amounted to more than $130.0 million."

An example of drug industry philanthropy given was from China, where a drug firm partnered with the Red Cross Society of China to promote the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Donor Program. Potential bone marrow donors have multiplied from 6,000 in 2002 to over 300,000 today.