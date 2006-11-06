US pharmacy benefit management firm launches generic plans

MedImpact, the USA's largest pharmacy benefit management company (excluding drug sales), has announced the launch of a portfolio of programs which focus on promoting what it describes as the "appropriate and effective use of generic medications."

The PBM firm uses an evidence-based and consultative approach, which it claims "balances cost savings and member satisfaction," for its new MedGenerics product. Dale Brown, senior vice president for MedImpact, said: "MedGenerics provides a unique, holistic approach to drug utilization management to deliver overall low net costs on drugs and health care."

MedImpact believes that the timing of its initiative will deliver considerable savings to drug payers in coming years. The firm estimates that $45.0 billion per year in branded prescription drug sales will become available in generic form within the next five years. Among the drugs noted by the firm are US drug majors Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin), Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline HCl) and Bristol-Myers Squibb-marketed Pravachol (pravastatin) and Plavix (clopidogrel bisulfate).