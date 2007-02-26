US proposal to license Internet pharmacies

Legislation to require that Internet pharmacies, which supply prescription drugs to US residents, are licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration, has been proposed by two Senators: Judd Gregg (Republican, New Hampshire) and Gordon Smith (Republican, Oregon).

Launching the Safe Internet Pharmacy Act of 2007, Sen Gregg said that "Internet pharmacies are an attractive and convenient option for people who need access to affordable prescription medication." He added: "most of these businesses are legitimate and offer their customers safe and reliable products in accordance with state and federal laws."

Seal to identify legitimate web sites