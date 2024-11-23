US Proposes Japanese Deregulation Talks

The USA has proposed that vice-ministerial negotiations be set up withJapan concerning deregulation, with pharmaceuticals as one of four initial focus areas (the others are financial services, telecommunications and housing construction). It also suggests a bilateral working-level group to decide which areas might be upgraded for negotiations at the vice-ministerial forum.
The USA has expressed discontent with the current method of talks with Japan, which it sees as failing to address major sectoral deregulation. Sectoral talks are more effective, says US Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky.
On Japan's competition and administrative reform policies, Washington wants to continue the current method of the USA periodically commenting on Japan's initiatives and requesting extra measures through a bilateral working group set up under the 1993 framework trade agreement, sources told the Kyodo news service.
