US Quarterly Results News Round-Up

Quarterly financial results from some of the USA's smaller pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are featured below.

Allergan achieved sales in the third quarter of 1994 of $242.2 million, up 11.7%. Net income was $30.3 million, up a marginal 0.3%, and earnings per share climbed 2.1% to $0.47. In the nine-months period, sales were $677 million, up 7.9%, net income declined 3.2% to $75.9 million, and EPS were $1.19, up 0.8%.

Bard posted sales of $251.9 million in the 1994 third quarter, ahead 3.4%, and net income was $22.8 million, compared to a loss a year earlier of $25.2 million, which included a pretax charge of $61 million. EPS were $0.44. For the first nine months, sales advanced 4.4% to $755.6 million, net income was $68.9 million, soaring 333.3%, and EPS were $1.33 compared to $0.30 a year earlier.