US Quarterly Results News Round-Up

Quarterly financial results from some of the USA's smaller pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are featured below.
Allergan achieved sales in the third quarter of 1994 of $242.2 million, up 11.7%. Net income was $30.3 million, up a marginal 0.3%, and earnings per share climbed 2.1% to $0.47. In the nine-months period, sales were $677 million, up 7.9%, net income declined 3.2% to $75.9 million, and EPS were $1.19, up 0.8%.
Bard posted sales of $251.9 million in the 1994 third quarter, ahead 3.4%, and net income was $22.8 million, compared to a loss a year earlier of $25.2 million, which included a pretax charge of $61 million. EPS were $0.44. For the first nine months, sales advanced 4.4% to $755.6 million, net income was $68.9 million, soaring 333.3%, and EPS were $1.33 compared to $0.30 a year earlier.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze