US Reconciliation Bill will bring savings but brands must include "best price," says GPhA

US taxpayers could save hundreds of millions of dollars under a new Medicaid provision in the budget reconciliation bill (Deficit Reduction Act, S 1932) that President George W Bush signed into law earlier this month.

The new legislation contains a provision that will require brand pharmaceutical companies to include authorized generics in the "best price" calculation that is provided to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The USA's Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) has issued a statement, saying it supports the provision to ensure equity and fairness in the system.

"Win for states and govt"