US Rx pricing, brand/ generic deals viewed

Financial settlements between generic and branded pharmaceuticalcompanies to end patent litigation are not illegal, Willard Tom, the former deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission and now with Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, has told a press briefing sponsored by the Washington Legal Foundation.
Disagreeing with a court decision holding such deals to be illegal "per se," he stressed the FTC's ability to evaluate each one individually, saying it takes account of the particular merits involved and the need to maintain incentives for innovator companies.
Higher drug costs and declining generics use are related directly to a buildup of intellectual property protections for branded drugs through a series of laws passed in the late 1980s and the 1990s, said Michie Hunt, president of health care consultants Michie I Hunt & Associates. Waxman-Hatch and other laws awarded longer patent terms to some key drugs and encouraged brand firms to engage in practices such as "evergreening," she said, while a patent system which rewards only the most innovative and truly new drugs and does more to encourage competition from generic drugs would substantially benefit the aging US population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze