US Senators Leahy and Hatch introduce sweeping patent reform bill

Just as the US Senate was about to adjourn for its August recess, two of its leaders on intellectual property issues have joined together to introduce comprehensive patent reform legislation that would address what they say is the "urgent need for revision and renewal in the complicated, cumbersome but vital US patent process."
Senator Patrick Leahy (Democrat-Vermont), the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the leading Democratic member of its Intellectual Property Subcommittee, has teamed up with Senator Orrin Hatch (Republican-Utah), the chairman of the IP Subcommittee, on a bill that would overhaul the US patent system by implementing new, streamlined international standards, updating the existing patent code, and bringing clarity to the complicated administrative review process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze