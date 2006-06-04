US seniors call for ban on DTC ads

39 medical, health and seniors' organizations on the USA are urging Congress to stop the advertising of prescription drugs to consumers, say Commercial Alert and the National Women's Health Network. "Prescription drug ads are dishonest and dangerous," said Gary Ruskin, executive director of Commercial Alert, adding: "they hype the benefits and cloak the risks of prescription drugs."

As Robert Schoellhorn, former chairman of Abbott Laboratories warned over two decades ago, "we believe direct advertising to the consumer introduces a very real possibility of causing harm to patients who may respond to advertisements by pressuring physicians to prescribe medications that may not be required." Mr Ruskin added: "we agree. We would add that the possibility of creating another Vioxx (rofecoxib) catastrophe has only grown since then." The groups are now seeking Members of Congress to introduce legislation to stop direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs.