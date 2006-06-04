US seniors call for ban on DTC ads

39 medical, health and seniors' organizations on the USA are urging Congress to stop the advertising of prescription drugs to consumers, say Commercial Alert and the National Women's Health Network. "Prescription drug ads are dishonest and dangerous," said Gary Ruskin, executive director of Commercial Alert, adding: "they hype the benefits and cloak the risks of prescription drugs."
As Robert Schoellhorn, former chairman of Abbott Laboratories warned over two decades ago, "we believe direct advertising to the consumer introduces a very real possibility of causing harm to patients who may respond to advertisements by pressuring physicians to prescribe medications that may not be required." Mr Ruskin added: "we agree. We would add that the possibility of creating another Vioxx (rofecoxib) catastrophe has only grown since then." The groups are now seeking Members of Congress to introduce legislation to stop direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze