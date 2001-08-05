US seniors incur 18.5% of drug costs rises

Older Americans are taking more prescription medicines that ever beforeand incurred an 18.5% annual increase in drug costs over the last three years, according to a study released by RxHealthValue. As a result, they will need proper counseling on medication use under a Medicare drug benefit, it states.
The study notes that underlying factors driving drug expenditure growth remain constant, suggesting continued high growth rates. These factors include an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, with corresponding rises in treatment. In addition, newer, more effective treatments typically are more expensive than the therapies they are replacing. The RxHealthValue study also showed that over 12% of US citizens aged 65 or more are taking eight or more different drugs, up from 8% just three years ago. This, it adds, greatly increases the possibility of negative drug interactions for seniors.
Per capita drug spending by seniors reaches $1,378 a year
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze