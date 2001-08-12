US seniors' multiple Rxs studied

34% of US seniors are taking medications prescribed by two or morephysicians and 72% are taking medications first prescribed for them more than six months ago, according to a new survey conducted for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

76% of the 275 Americans aged 65 and older questioned for the study said they were taking at least three medications, and 33% take eight or more. Among this group, 53% said they were taking three or more prescription medications. These findings are similar to those of a study by RxHealthValue (Marketletter August 13).

In general, seniors are concerned about both side effects and drug interactions, the study found. Respondents were more likely to look for information about drug interactions for new prescription medications (62%) than for nonprescription products (47%).