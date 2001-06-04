US state generics bill signed into law

Jeb Bush, Governor of the US state of Florida, has now signed into lawlegislation allowing generics rated AB by the US Food and Drug Administration to be substituted for brand-name products (Marketletters passim).
Bill HB69, which the legislature approved overwhelmingly, could save Florida consumers up to $20 million a year, said Barr Labs' chairman Bruce Downey. The bill removes the restrictions on Barr's generic version of DuPont's anticoagulant Coumadin (warfarin), a drug which consumers in Florida alone spend about $40 million a year on, with over half paying out-of-pocket, he said. DuPont opposed the change.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze