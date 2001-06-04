US state generics bill signed into law

Jeb Bush, Governor of the US state of Florida, has now signed into lawlegislation allowing generics rated AB by the US Food and Drug Administration to be substituted for brand-name products (Marketletters passim).

Bill HB69, which the legislature approved overwhelmingly, could save Florida consumers up to $20 million a year, said Barr Labs' chairman Bruce Downey. The bill removes the restrictions on Barr's generic version of DuPont's anticoagulant Coumadin (warfarin), a drug which consumers in Florida alone spend about $40 million a year on, with over half paying out-of-pocket, he said. DuPont opposed the change.