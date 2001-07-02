US state laws target Rx costs for seniors, poor

The new financial year, beginning July 1, is witnessing the introductionof wide-ranging new laws being proposed in state legislatures throughout the USA, and these include new attempts in California and Missouri to contain rising prescription drug costs for the elderly and people on low incomes, according to Associated Press reports.

These new bills join many other such programs or legislation which have been introduced recently in Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, the report says.

Senate patients bill covers clinical trials