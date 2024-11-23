Saturday 23 November 2024

US Survey Highlights Contraception Problems

14 March 1997

Almost half the women in the USA who have taken oral contraceptives inthe past three years have since discontinued their use, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals (ARHP).

While 36% of those quitting did so to become pregnant, the survey found that 40% did so because of side effects of the pill or compliance/lifestyle issues, such as being unable to take the pill on a daily basis. The survey, conducted by EDK Associates, questioned 500 US women aged 18-45 who have taken the pill at some time over the past three years.

There was a major contradiction in the findings, however, with the majority of both those who remained on the pill, and those who did not, saying that they were satisfied with, or preferred, oral contraceptives compared to other forms of contraception. The survey found that 80% of women who are now using the pill are very satisfied with it, 70% of all women who have used other contraceptive methods prefer the pill, 50% of women who no longer take the pill prefer it to other contraceptives, and 72% of all respondents would advise a young woman to take the pill.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze