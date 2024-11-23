US Survey Highlights Contraception Problems

Almost half the women in the USA who have taken oral contraceptives inthe past three years have since discontinued their use, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals (ARHP).
While 36% of those quitting did so to become pregnant, the survey found that 40% did so because of side effects of the pill or compliance/lifestyle issues, such as being unable to take the pill on a daily basis. The survey, conducted by EDK Associates, questioned 500 US women aged 18-45 who have taken the pill at some time over the past three years.
There was a major contradiction in the findings, however, with the majority of both those who remained on the pill, and those who did not, saying that they were satisfied with, or preferred, oral contraceptives compared to other forms of contraception. The survey found that 80% of women who are now using the pill are very satisfied with it, 70% of all women who have used other contraceptive methods prefer the pill, 50% of women who no longer take the pill prefer it to other contraceptives, and 72% of all respondents would advise a young woman to take the pill.
