US survey shows lack of understanding about common, life threatening disease COPD

27 November 2006

Results of a new survey conducted among more than 1,000 Americans age 45 and older reveal that most adults are not concerned about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the fourth leading cause of death in the USA. According to the research, only one in 10 adults could correctly identify what COPD is, and only 4% consider this lung disease to be a health condition they worry "the most" about getting, compared with other common chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, heart disease, diabetes, or lung cancer. However, more people die from COPD than breast or prostate cancer each year.

COPD, an umbrella term for diseases including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, affects approximately one in 14 Americans age 45 or older and is one of the few major diseases in the USA with a mortality rate that continues to increase.

"The survey results underscore the low level of awareness and concern about COPD, which is alarming, particularly when you consider the prevalence and consequences of this disease," said Nicola Hanania, associate professor of medicine and principal investigator of the Baylor College of Medicine Asthma Clinical Research Center, in Houston, Texas, USA.

