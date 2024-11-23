Saturday 23 November 2024

USA And Cancer: "Too Many False Promises"

4 August 1996

The war on cancer "got stuck and there's no will to unglue it," according to Ellen Stoval of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship. And John Bailar of the University of Chicago says the flow of significant new cancer drugs is essentially zero now; he is simply no longer convinced that there are a lot of wonderful cures waiting to be found.

But while Richard Klausner, director of the National Cancer Institute, admits that "for too long we've made false promises," he noted the frustration of not finding a cure with the conclusion: "we're not making progress." Scientists are only now unlocking crucial genetic mysteries, he said, and the major question is whether patients will believe scientists' claims, yet again, that they are closing in on a cure.

Frustrated patients note that most cancer drugs approved recently by the Food and Drug Administration have offered only a few more months of life. Because of this, only 2%-3% of cancer patients take part in clinical trials for potential new cures, and instead turn to unapproved treatments being touted in places such as the Internet.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze