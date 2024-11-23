USA And EU Reach Accord On Drug Test Standards

The USA and the European Union have reached basic agreement oncoordinating standards that would allow other agencies to test, inspect and certify manufacturing standards for testing pharmaceuticals and other products, according to President Bill Clinton.
He made the announcement as other cooperative agreements were being signed last week at the annual ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in the Netherlands. Dutch prime minister Wim Kok, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, said that he was hopeful that the final details for the mutual recognition agreements could be worked out within a few days.
EU "Backdown " The breakthrough was made possible by a backdown by the EU on a critical point, according to a US administration official, who noted that the USA had been insisting that any MRA accord should include the right of US regulators to take action against products if they felt health or safety standards warranted it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze