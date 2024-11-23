USA Clears Fareston For Breast Cancer

Schering-Plough has been granted marketing approval in the USA forFareston (toremifene citrate), a once-daily antiestrogen for the first-line treatment of metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women with estrogen receptor-positive or estrogen receptor-unknown tumors.

Fareston, developed by Finland's Orion, was approved by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency last February (Marketletter February 19, 1996). The drug is targeting the same market sector as Zeneca's leading drug Nolvadex (tamoxifen), and has been described as similar or equivalent to the market leader by a Food and Drug Administration panel and the EMEA's Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.