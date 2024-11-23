USA Criticizes EU Over Biotech Appros

The European Union continues to lag the USA in development, approval and marketing of genetically-engineered products, says Earl Anthony Wayne, US representative to the EU.
Current EU and member-state biotechnology regulations "have not been implemented in a timely, predictable and transparent manner," he says, and several companies have "had a difficult time" obtaining EU approvals despite having been granted US approvals. However, he is encouraged by the EU commitment to improving the decision-making process. The European Commission is seeking to change legislation to facilitate approvals, and the new US/EU Biotechnology Task Force Accord will provide regular reviews and reports on biotechnology research, under the auspices of the Commission and the US National Science Foundation.
