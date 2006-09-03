USA/Korea look set to resume FTA talks

According to a report in the Korea Herald, the two-day meeting between South Korea and representatives from the USA on the subject of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment ended positively on August 29, and would allow both countries to restart stalled free trade agreement talks. Previously, the second round of the formal FTA talks, held in the South Korean capital Seoul, had ended prematurely due to disagreements regarding South Korea's new drug pricing policy (Marketletter July 24).

The South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare said: "the US representatives agreed to accept the Korean government's positive-list drug-pricing policy and its plans to enforce it within the year." The Minister added that both sides had used the meeting to clarify their positions and better understand what each wanted out of the FTA.

Debate over FTA still rages in Korea