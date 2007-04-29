USANC OKs pimavanserin tartrate as new name for ACP-103

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Acadia Pharmaceuticals says that the US Adopted Names Council (USANC) has approved the non-proprietary name "pimavanserin tartrate" for its developmental drug candidate, ACP-103.
The drug, which recently achieved positive results in a Phase II trial (Marketletter March 26), is a selective 5-HT2A inverse agonist that is being developed for use in a range of indications, including: schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and sleep maintenance in insomnia. Acadia also said that it is planning to initiate the first of two Phase III trials of the compound in Parkinson's disease, specifically as a treatment for the psychosis associated with the condition, in the next few months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze