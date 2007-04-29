USANC OKs pimavanserin tartrate as new name for ACP-103

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Acadia Pharmaceuticals says that the US Adopted Names Council (USANC) has approved the non-proprietary name "pimavanserin tartrate" for its developmental drug candidate, ACP-103.

The drug, which recently achieved positive results in a Phase II trial (Marketletter March 26), is a selective 5-HT2A inverse agonist that is being developed for use in a range of indications, including: schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and sleep maintenance in insomnia. Acadia also said that it is planning to initiate the first of two Phase III trials of the compound in Parkinson's disease, specifically as a treatment for the psychosis associated with the condition, in the next few months.